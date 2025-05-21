Rachel Reeves's interview disrupted by on-air audio glitch

A Rachel Reeves interview was stopped mid-air due to a technical glitch that resulted in her voice sounding extremely high pitched.

Discussing recent inflation data from the Office of National Statistics in a squeaky voice, the Chancellor was cut short mid-sentence by Sky News.

Presenter Wilfred Frost had to apologise for the technical blunder: "I think we've got a problem there with the sound, again," he explained.

Inflation rose to 3.5 per cent last month – the largest month-on-month rise in two and a half years.