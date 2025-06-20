Pro-Palestine activists have broken into the RAF Brize Norton air base and damaged two military aircrafts.

Footage shared by Palestine Action on Friday (20 June) shows two protesters riding electric scooters towards the planes on the runway, where they then used “repurposed fire extinguishers to spray red paint into the turbine engines”.

Explaining the choice to target the base, the group said: “Flights leave daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza”.

The two activists, who also used crowbars to inflict further damage, “escaped undetected", the group said.

RAF Brize Norton has been contacted for comment.