Sadiq Khan says rail strikes will cause 'massive damage' to London economy

The rail strikes due to take place on 21, 23 and 25 June are "damaging" for the London economy, Sadiq Khan has said.

London's mayor told Sky News that the strikes are the "worst thing for the city" and are "punishing the wrong people."

Union members from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will walk out from Network rail and 13 train operating companies in a dispute over pay and job losses.

