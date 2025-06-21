A record breaking crowd of around 25,000 people celebrated the summer solstice this morning at Stonehenge, one of the few occasions visitors can walk among the stones.

The ancient site near Salisbury in Wiltshire hosted the peaceful event on what could be the UK's hottest day this year, with temperatures predicted to peak at 34C.

Thousands watched the sunrise hit at 04:51 BST, marking the longest day of the year, with visitors from as far as Hong Kong and America.