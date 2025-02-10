Richard Gere slams ‘bully’ Donald Trump as he warns world is on ‘slippery slope’

Richard Gere labelled Donald Trump a “bully and a thug” as he warned the world is on “slippery slope”.

The Hollywood actor made the comments while accepting a lifetime achievement honour at Spain’s Goya Awards over the weekend.

The An Officer and a Gentleman star talked about the state of play in the US amid Trump’s second term in office.

He said: “We’re in a very dark place in America where we have a bully and a thug who’s the President of the United States.”.

Gere, who recently moved to Spain with his wife, added: “It’s not just in the US. It’s everywhere.”