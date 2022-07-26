Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government, a move seen as crucial in leading to the prime minister’s downfall.

The former chancellor claimed “he acted out of principle” as he clashed with Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, who stayed loyal to Mr Johnson.

“It got to a point where for me, personally, and these things are personal decisions... enough was enough,” Mr Sunak said.

“I thought all the things going on, on the conduct side were not right... so for me, I acted out of principle.”

