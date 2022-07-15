Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative party has been seen by many to be pretty smooth-running.

However, even the most slick candidates can be caught out by proof-reading errors, as the former chancellor demonstrated today.

During an online leadership hustings hosted by Conservative Home, text underneath a QR code for Mr Sunak’s website contained a glaring spelling error, which seemed to have gone unnoticed by his team.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.