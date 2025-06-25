Watch: RNLI rescues kayaking expedition goes wrong in strong wings

Watch as the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) steps in following a kayaking expedition off Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside.

The service was alerted to 32 children and adults in trouble in the water at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (23 June).

The team, which launched the rescue effort in powerful winds, were able to rescue 18 people, with the other 14 people managing to get to shore themselves before lifeboats launched.

Lifeguard George Legg said: “It was an intense situation with five winds blowing outside the harbour creating lots of wind chop.”