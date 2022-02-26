Italians protest for peace in Rome amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Crowds of protesters took to the streets in Rome on Saturday calling for peace in Ukraine.

Demonstrators gathered at a square in the Italian capital where they waved flags and banners aloft, demanding Russia stop the invasion of its neighbour.

“It is a disaster; it is a tragedy and all the Ukrainian people have to be helped,” said protester Tetyana Ravlyuk, who is from the city of Ternopil in Ukraine.

The demonstration was supported by the three largest Italian trade unions along with many other associations and NGOs.

