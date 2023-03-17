Ron DeSantis watched me being tortured, former Guantanamo prisoner says

A former Guantanamo Bay inmate has told The Independent that Ron DeSantis witnessed him being tortured during the time he was stationed at the prison camp.

Mansoor Adayfi is a Yemeni citizen who was held for 14 years on the US Naval base in Cuba.

Mr Adayfi said that camp staff brutally force-fed him during a 2006 hunger strike and that Mr DeSantis witnessed at least one of the sessions.

Force-feeding hunger strikers at Guantanamo Bay amounted to torture, according to the United Nations.

Mr DeSantis has not responded to several requests from The Independent for comment.

Sign up for our newsletters.