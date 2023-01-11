Constantine: Last king of Greece and late Prince Philip's nephew dies aged 82

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, has died aged 82 in an Athens hospital.

Nephew to the late Prince Philip, Constantine ascended to the throne at the age of 23 in 1964.

The young monarch had already won gold at the Olympic Games in sailing before he was crowned as king.

Hygeia Hospital confirmed that he had died after treatment in an intensive care unit, according to The Associated Press.

Constantine was forced into exile after clashing with military rulers during a military coup, before the Greek monarchy was abolished.

