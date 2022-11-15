Pentagon says US ‘looking into’ reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland

A senior US intelligence official says investigations are ongoing into reports Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder made the comments on Tuesday (15 November).

“We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border,” he said.

Mr Ryder added that the US does not have any other information to corroborate those reports, but they are “looking into” it.

