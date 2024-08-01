Kremlin releases footage of Evan Gershkovich in prisoner exchange

Evan Gershkovich is seen boarding an airplane on his way to freedom as part of a high-profile prison swap between Russia and the West, in footage released by the Kremlin today (1 August).

The Wall Street Journal reporter, 32, was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges by a Russian court last month.

Allegations against Mr Gershkovich were routinely denied by US authorities alongside the American journalist and his employer.

He has now been released as part of the most significant prisoner exchange with Russia since Cold War.

The reporter was first detained in Yekaterinburg by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and then taken to Moscow, despite being accredited by the country’s Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist.