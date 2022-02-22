Boris Johnson has unveiled the UK's "first barrage" of sanctions against Russia amid fears of a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister has confirmed that five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals have been sanctioned - with their UK assets frozen and travel to Britain banned - as part of the "first tranche" of measures.

Mr Johnson's statement came after Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states, ordering troops to the areas for "peacekeeping duties".

The UK is expected to impose more sanctions moving forward.

