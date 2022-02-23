Watch live view from Kiev’s Maidan Square amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Live view of Maidan square in Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev, as tensions in eastern Europe continue to rise after the UK and US announced the first tranche of sanctions against Russia yesterday.

Both nations are targeting Russian banks and oligarchs in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent, sending troops in for “peacekeeping” duties.

His actions have led to the West suggesting a “full-scale” invasion is imminent, with more sanctions already planned if the situation worsens.

