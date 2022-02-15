Nato secretary-general ‘cautiously optimistic’ Russia-Ukraine tension will be quelled

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said there is cause for “cautious optimism” when it comes to quelling the crisis on the Ukrainian border.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remain high, with both the UK and US warning that military action could happen at any time.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg said there has so far been no signs of military de-escalation from the Kremlin, but added there appears to be a “willingness” to “continue to engage in diplomatic efforts”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.