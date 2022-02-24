The UK will bring “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia following an invasion of Ukraine, a foreign office minister has suggested.

James Cleverly appeared on Sky News on Thursday morning, adding that he hopes the sanctions will be enough to convince Moscow to reverse their attack.

“The UK - in close alignment with our international partners - will bring forward an unprecedented level of sanctions to punish this aggression and hopefully persuade people around Vladimir Putin that this is completely the wrong thing to do,” Mr Cleverly said.

