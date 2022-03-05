Ukraine’s emergency services claim a Russian jet has been shot down over the northern city of Chernihiv.

Footage posted online appears to show the plane falling from the sky after being hit, as firefighters attend the site of the wreckage.

It is believed the jet crashed into a residential area, but it has not yet been confirmed if there are any civilian casualties.

Media reports claim one of the Russian pilots has been captured, while the other died in the crash.

