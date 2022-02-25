A residential building on the outskirts of Kyiv was left damaged after being hit by shelling on Friday morning.

Ukrainian emergency services evacuated 150 residents and reported 8 injuries, but no fatalities.

Yurii Zhyhanov, a resident who lives on the 5th floor of the building, told AP that the shelling hit at 4am.

Russian forces moved into the capital on Friday, as Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to seize power in their country overthrow president Volodymyr Zelensky.

