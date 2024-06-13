Lost plane wreckage likely from 1971 disappearance seen in underwater footage

The wreckage of a plane lost 53 years ago has been found in a lake in North America, according to experts.

A private jet carrying five men disappeared in 1971 shortly after departing Burlington airport for Rhode Island.

At least 17 searches failed to locate the corporate plane until May, when underwater searcher Garry Kozak and a team found wreckage of a jet in Lake Champlain with the same custom paint scheme near where the plane disappeared.

Barbara Nikitas, whose uncle was killed in the mysterious crash, said: “To have this found now is very... it’s a peaceful feeling at the same time it’s a... it’s a very sad feeling.

“The fantasy of maybe them sipping cocktails somewhere is gone.”