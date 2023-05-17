CIA urges Russians to spill secrets in new video campaign

A new video campaign from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been released, aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US.

The agency is urging Russian people to spill secrets about the war in Ukraine.

In the Russian-language video posted on Telegram, people weigh up the decision to get in contact with the US to share information about the conflict.

“To be a hero means to persevere, but to persevere - it doesn’t mean to endure in vain,” a narrator says.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the campaign as “a very convenient resource for tracking applicants”.

