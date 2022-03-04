Multiple bombs rain down on Ukraine in dashcam footage

A driver’s dashcam footage captures the moment multiple projectile strikes hit at least two buildings in a residential area of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine.

The video footage shows the shocking bombardment as you can see at least 8 projectiles landing on the buildings in front of the driver.

Meanwhile fear grows as the Kremlin’s troops attacked and captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility on Friday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

