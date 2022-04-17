Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Rwanda refugee policy during Easter message

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called the government’s plan to send refugees to Rwanda “opposite of the nature of God”.

In his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby added that Christ’s resurrection should be a time for “repentance and renewal”, not for “sub-contracting our responsibilities”.

“There are such serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers across seas,” the Archbishop said.

“The details are for politics. The principle must stand the judgement of God, and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death.”

