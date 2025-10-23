Independent TV
Moment West Ham footballer Said Benrahma’s dogs attack man in east London
The owner of a Golden Retriever has described the “terrifying” moment he and his dog were attacked by West Ham footballer Saïd Benrahma’s dogs on a residential street in east London.
”Just out of nowhere, two large XL bully dogs come from behind and started attacking Bailey” Luke Rehbein told The Independent. Last week, Benrahma was fined £12,000 after pleading guilty to owning dangerously out-of-control dogs.
“When he did turn up at court, it was via video. He was in a car. To me, that’s just not taking it very seriously at all” Luke said, adding that if a smaller dog, child, or elderly person had been there, “it could have been far worse.”
