Santander creates deepfake videos to warn people about AI scam dangers

Santander has released deepfake videos of influencer Timi Merriman-Johnson - known as Mr Money Jar - to show just how realistic deepfakes already are, and how Brits can best protect themselves.

A deepfake is a video, sound, or image of a real person that has been digitally manipulated through artificial intelligence (AI), to convincingly misrepresent an individual or organisation.

Santander warned that with generators and software widely available, fraudsters simply require authentic footage or audio of their intended victim – often found online or through social media – to create a deepfake.

New research from the bank shows over half of Brits have either not heard of the term deepfake, or misunderstood what it meant.