Moment ride snaps in half mid-air at Saudi Arabian theme park, leaving 23 injured

A theme park ride in Saudi Arabia snapped in half mid-air, sending riders plummeting to the ground and injuring 23 people.

Video footage shared on Thursday (31 July) shows riders onboard the 360 Big Pendulum ride at Green Mountain Park in the Al-Hada area of Taif screaming as they swing from side to side.

Suddenly, the ride drops to the floor whilst on the upward swing, with the pendulum appearing to smash into some of the riders.

Eyewitnesses said the pole “recoiled at high speed” before it came hurtling down, The Sun reports.

Three of those injured are in a critical condition following the incident and an investigation has been launched.