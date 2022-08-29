Scotland bin strikes: Workers demand better pay as rubbish piles up

Bin workers in Scotland striking against poverty pay have urged the government to “put their hands in their pockets” to stop the rubbish piling up.

In a video shared on social media by GMB Scotland, the nation’s campaigning trade union, workers can be seen standing on a picket line.

“This is day three of strike action, it’s a common theme right across the country now, the rubbish is piling up,” one of the men leading the strikes said.

“Cosla, stop messing about, it’s quite simple, get your hand in your pocket.”

