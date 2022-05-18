Australian PM channels Boris Johnson as he knocks over child

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison appeared to take a leaf out of Boris Johnson's book as he knocked over a child during a game of football.

9News footage showing Morrison accidentally knocking over a schoolboy over during a friendly football game in Tasmania echoes that of Johnson tackling a 10-year-old child to the ground during a touch rugby match in Japan in 2015.

Morrison toppled the youngster while out on the campaign trail ahead of Australia's election.

This video shows a side-by-side comparison of the two tackles.

