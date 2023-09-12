Republican Rep. Scott Perry exploded at a reporter asking if the GOP had any evidence for a Biden impeachment.

On 12 September, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threw his support behind opening an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, amid growing calls by the most extreme members of his conference.

The investigation will be led by Mr Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

Allegations against the president include foreign business dealings, abuse of power, obstruction and corruption.