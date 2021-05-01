A nurse was left with three broken ribs and a broken clavicle after she was thrown down the stairs of a Seattle train station in an unprovoked attack.

Suspect Alexander Jay, 40, was caught on camera repeatedly throwing his victim and kicking her during the vicious assault.

A security guard eventually came to the woman’s aid and Alexander was arrested the next day.

Police say that the nurse was riding in the same carriage as her attacker before the assault and that the pair “had no interaction or confrontation” before the incident.

