This is the dramatic moment a semi-truck flies off a bridge and explodes after being struck by a swerving driver but, miraculously, everyone walked away with only minor injuries.

The crash occurred at the Vinita exit of the Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma when a car hit the big rig and forced it partly off the roadway and down on to Highway 60 below.

The driver of the car, Nurbin Remigio Hernandez-Guzman, fled the scene on foot and was captured in a creek bed three hours later by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers. He is now facing multiple charges.

Despite initially being reported as a fatal crash, the driver of the truck only sustained minor injuries.