Buffalo restaurant covered in icicles amid freezing weather and blizzard

Freezing weather and recent blizzards on the east coast of the United States left a restaurant in Hamburg, New York covered in icicles on Monday.

Kevin Hoak, owner of Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant, said the storm started forming the ice stalactites on Friday, as temperatures dropped to around 12F (-11C).

At least 31 people have died in Erie County, New York, as a result of the blizzard, considered the worst the region has seen in 45 years.

