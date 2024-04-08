Solar eclipse plunges Houlton, Maine into darkness

Large crowds gathered on Monday, 8 April, to view the 2024 total solar eclipse in Houlton, Maine. With clear skies all across the Houlton, Maine area, the viewing experience had the best possible circumstances. Along with the eclipse, residents and visitors of the town celebrated with a large festival including craft fairs, concerts, and community meals. The solar eclipse totality lasted three minutes and 18 seconds. Though it was a short time, the thousands of visitors in Houlton knew it was an unforgettable experience