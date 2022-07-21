South Carolina police officer pulls woman to safety from burning car

A South Carolina police officer freed and pulled a woman to safety from a burning car after he came across a crash.

Police footage shows officer Doug Richards leap into action upon his sighting of the smoking car, and can be heard comforting the distressed driver whose foot had become trapped.

“I don’t want to die,” the woman pleads to officer Richards, who tells her that “it’s okay sweetheart, I got you.”

The officer was driving home from Mount Pleasant in the early hours of 28 May when he found the crash.

