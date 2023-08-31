Floods submerge Myrtle Beach homes as Idalia rolls through South Carolina

Deep floodwaters rushed past coastal homes in South Carolina as tropical storm Idalia rolled through the state.

Footage shared by Christa Weeks in the early hours of Thursday morning (31 August) shows roads around Ocean Pointe, North Myrtle Beach, submerged.

Idalia moved into South Carolina on Wednesday night after making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane.

While the storm had weakened as it moved across Florida and through Georgia, it still brought heavy flooding to areas along the coast.