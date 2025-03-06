Moment South Korean fighter jet mistakenly bombs village during training drill

Surveillance footage shows the moment a South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area in Pocheon during training on Thursday, 6 March.

MK-82 bombs were “abnormally” released by the KF-16 fighter jet and fell outside a firing range, causing civilian damages, the air force said in a statement.

The air force apologised and said it would investigate why it happened and examine the scale of civilian damages. It added that the fighter jet was taking part in joint live-firing drills with the army.

The incident happened in Pocheon, close to the heavily-armed border with North Korea. Pocheon's disaster response center said that six civilians and two soldiers were injured and were taken to hospital.