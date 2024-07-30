Children’s toys laid in tribute to Southport stabbing victims

Teddies and floral tributes were laid at the scene of a stabbing attack in Southport as six children remained in a critical condition on Tuesday, 30 July.

Two children were killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop on Hart Street, which left a further nine children injured.

The singer wrote on social media that she was "completely in shock" at "theloss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders."

Two adults also remain critically ill in hospital with knife injuries after “bravely” trying to protect the young victims.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks was detained by armed police.