Moment SpaceX crew launches to ISS as space station celebrates 25-year milestone

A SpaceX capsule launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, 1 August, as the orbiting laboratory celebrates 25 years of continuous human occupancy.

Three astronauts and one cosmonaut in the US-Japanese-Russian crew rocketed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Nasa hailed the milestone as a "truly global endeavour," adding that the ISS has been visited by more than 280 people from 23 countries and a variety of international and commercial spacecraft.

More than 4,000 experiments from more than 5,000 researchers in more than 110 countries have been hosted on board, the agency added.