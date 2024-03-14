Watch moment SpaceX fires world’s biggest Starship rocket into orbit

Watch the moment SpaceX’s Starship rocket blasted off from Texas on Thursday 14 March.

The third test flight of the world’s biggest rocket marks a big moment for Elon Musk’s ambitions to send humans to Mars.

Two previous attempts to fly the uncrewed rocket from Texas to Hawaii both ended in high-altitude explosions, while the third launch will see a different route attempted, with a splashdown site in the Indian Ocean.

As the rocket launched shortly before 8:30am local time, SpaceX staff were heard cheering in the background.

Their live stream commentator also described it as a “phenomenal test”.