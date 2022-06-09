Mother bear survives fall off cliff while defending cub from vicious attack

A mother bear survived a spectacular fall from a cliff while defending her cub from a male bear attack.

Footage shows the two adults fighting on the edge of the mountain close to Palencia, Spain, while the cub dangles from a rock.

Seconds later, the male and female bear tumble to the ground below.

After a two-day search, Spanish park rangers later found the injured mother and her cub alive deep in their burrow but the attacker, who rolled a long way downhill, died.

