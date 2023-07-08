Woman clings to roof of car as flash floods wash vehicles away in Spain

A woman clings to the roof of a car as a deluge of rainfall washes vehicles away in Spain as the country's northeastern region is hit with the most intense rainfall in a decade.

A violent storm caused major flooding in the northeastern region of Zaragoza resulting in fast-flowing rivers forming through the streets.

Footage of the scene shows a woman holding onto the roof of a vehicle as water rages past.

The woman was later rescued by firefighters.

Another clip captures parked vehicles being washed away by the raging water.

Police and firefighters have been working through the night to rescue residents and drivers trapped in cars.