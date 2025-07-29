Watch as a military jet spins to avoid a flock of birds that were in its path in Spain.

Footage captured on Sunday (July 27) shows the Spanish Air Force EF-18 Hornet fighter performing an “evasive manoeuvre” after detecting the animals, shocking passers-by on the ground below on San Lorenzo Beach.

The Spanish Air Force said: “This action is part of standard protocol to protect both the pilot and the safety of the public.

“Our pilots are trained to react in milliseconds to any unforeseen event.”

The jet was performing as part of the nineteenth edition of the Gijón Air Festival, a popular aeronautical event first held in 2006.