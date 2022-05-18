Speaker tells MPs not to name Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle has told MPs not to name the Conservative MP who has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

The unnamed MP was arrested on Tuesday (17 May). He will will not attend parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

The allegations of rape and sexual assault date back to between 2002 and 2009.

The MP is not being named by police as he has not been charged.

