Car erupts into flames after speeding diver smashes into wall

A driver has been jailed after racing his car at high speed, crashing and almost killing his passenger in Bradford on 21 February 2022.

This video shows Tabish Khan driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing, with the vehicle bursting into flames.

Khan and his passenger, Mohammed Shah, were treated in hospital with injuries.

Khan pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Mr Shah by dangerous driving. He was jailed for 27 months, banned from driving for just over three years, and ordered to taken an extended re-test.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.