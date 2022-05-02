Video shows mid-air panic inside plane as flight hits turbulence during descent

Passengers on a SpiceJet plane from Mumbai to Durgapur were given a shock when landing turbulence shook the entire aircraft, reportedly injuring 15 on the way down, including one cabin crew member.

In a clip taken by one of those on board, objects from people's luggage can be seen scattered all over the floor, and oxygen masks had fallen from the ceiling.

There is visible panic on the Boeing B737, which did eventually manage to land safely as planned. Those injured were taken to hospital.

