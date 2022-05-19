Starmer calls for Johnson to quit as Partygate police investigation concludes

Sir Keir Starmer has doubled down on his calls for Boris Johnson to resign following the Metropolitan Police's announcement that their investigation into Partygate has concluded.

The Labour leader said the investigation showed that law-breaking was on an "industrial" scale at Downing Street.

A total of 126 fixed penalty notices were issued as part of the Met's Operation Hillman investigation into eight separate events at Number 10 and Whitehall.

Starmer said the fines "[reflect] a culture, and the Prime Minister sets the culture."

