‘The gig’s up’ – senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said that Boris Johnson should be "long gone" during a debate on Partygate in the House of Commons.

"The prime minister should just know the gig's up," Baker said.

MPs are set to vote on whether Boris Johnson should be investigated for misleading Parliament over his knowledge of Covid rule breaches.

House of Commons leader Mark Spencer has confirmed that MPs will have a free vote on the debate.

