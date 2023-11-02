Moment mother and baby flee after Storm Ciaran shatters bedroom window

A baby monitor camera captured the moment a bedroom window was blown in by Storm Ciaran winds.

Jessica O’Reilly was asleep at her home in Jersey when the sound of strong winds woke her.

Seconds later, her window was blown inwards.

In footage broadcast by ITV and BBC, Ms O’Reilly is seen grabbing her baby and fleeing the room.

ITV journalist Sophie Dulson shared the video on the social media website X, confirming that both mother and baby are safe and have been moved into a hotel in St Helier, Jersey.