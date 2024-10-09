Conservative leader took a swipe at Sir Keir Starmer claiming the prime minister is “a convert to fire and rehire”, as he referred to the resignation of his former chief of staff Sue Gray.

Addressing the Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today (9 October), Mr Sunak said: “Tomorrow the Government will publish their anticipated changes to employment law, given the weekend’s events, when did the Prime Minister first become a convert to fire and rehire?”

Sir Keir responded: “I’m very pleased and proud that tomorrow we will publish the Bill which will be the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights in a generation.”