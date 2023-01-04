James O’Brien challenges Mick Lynch’s Brexit support: ‘You’ve handed them the gun’

James O’Brien challenged Mick Lynch over his support for Brexit after the Trades Union Congress (TUC) warned that workers’ rights could be negatively impacted by a proposed bill to revoke certain retained EU law.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) general secretary has previously stood by his decision to support the Leave campaign in 2016.

Speaking on LBC on 4 January, the day that RMT members of Network Rail and 14 train operating companies were striking, Mr Lynch said the threats to workers’ rights were “a direct consequence of having this government.”

